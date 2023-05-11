BMC open space policy: Onus on private parties for maintenance of parks, grounds

The new policy for management of open space has been due since 2016.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to draft a new policy for open spaces, which will also target scrapping the old policy of the appointment of ‘caretakers’. This will put the onus of the maintenance of parks and grounds on private parties for a time period of up to 30 years.

As per civic body sources, in a meeting held between CM Eknath Shinde, civic officials, and the elected representatives, it was decided that the new policy for management of open spaces will be prepared and ready by the end of the month.

In January 2016, BMC had also cleared a proposal that allows private parties to maintain a public space for period of up to 30 years. However, later in the year, the progress of that proposal was halted by former CM Devendra Fadnavis due to criticism. Subsequently, there was an initiative to formulate a new policy in 2016, which hasn’t receive any action so far.

Civic officials have said that in the upcoming policy, a clause will be included to allow parties to maintain a space only for a period of 11 months. “We may allow private parties to maintain a ground for 11 months and adopt a garden for five years. These timelines may be extended on certain conditions,” the official said.