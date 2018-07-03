BMC notice to Priyanka Chopra for 'illegal and unauthorised construction'

Priyanka Chopra has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have invited the wrath of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after being slapped with a notice for 'unauthorised and illegal construction'.

As per a report in The Times of India, Priyanka, also the owner of a commercial premise at Oshiwara, Andheri (West), has received a notice from BMC with regards to her space that she has rented out and her adjoining office.

The notice clearly said that the illegal alterations should be removed at the earliest and the original structure restored as per BMC’s sanctioned plan for the said property in June 2013. Failing to do so will force BMC to demolish the structure after a month. The actor will be exploring her legal options now but Chopra has the option to regularise some of the irregularities post- penalty payment.

The civic body clarified that it has received five different complaints from a corporator and other people about Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon. They have alleged that illegal alterations have been made inside the spa, which includes unauthorised mezzanine flooring. The BMC also verified that they did find these violations when they checked the premise.

BMC officials further added that they have also found infringements in the adjoining space, which is apparently used by the Priyanka Chopra's family as office. The said office space is at Vastu Precinct building.

As a result of the complaints received and the checks that followed, BMC sent out two separate notices - one to the owner and one to the occupant of both the premises.

Spa manager Manik Soni, told BMC about taking the premise on rent after entering into an agreement with the actor and her mother. Some of the significant violations discovered on both the premises include unauthorised full-height partitions with the use of ply-sheet and glass walls to make cabins, illegal mezzanine floor and unauthorised amalgamations.

Senior BMC officials said,"We earlier wrote, asking them to regularise the unauthorised changes after paying the penalty and remove the other illegal changes which cannot be approved," adding that Chopra did not take it seriously. Thus, a notice was sent across to tackle the situation.