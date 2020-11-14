BMC mulls spending Rs 160 crore to improve stormwater drainage infrastructure in western Mumbai: Report

With an aim to help flood-prone areas in several parts of its western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to spend Rs 160 crore on various works including repairs, restructuring and widening work of drains at 19 chronic flooding spots.

The civic body is likely to target the areas between Andheri and Malad for the project, the Hindustan Times reported. BMC is aiming to finish some of the work ahead of the next monsoon, and expects to complete the strengthening of the drainage infrastructure in the following three years.

"All ward offices were asked to identify localised water-logging spots that can be fixed in the short duration of six months. The measures will help excess water, that gets accumulated in areas during monsoon, pass through bigger drains easily. The work is expected to start in January," a BMC official told the daily.

Mumbai's civic body is mulling setting up flood tanks in the city to hold excess rainwater which will be constructed between Bhandup and Mulund. These tanks will be constructed on the lines of along the lines of underground water holding tanks in Tokyo, the report said.

"We are now focusing mainly on the civic works that are crucial for next monsoon and ensure that we finish those before that. Flood tanks are a long-term concept that would require thorough studying and planning the scope of work. The work on this front is still ongoing," Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu outlined to the newspaper.

Each year Mumbai witnesses multiple instances of flooding and water-logging for hours in many areas during monsoon. Areas like Andheri, Sion, Malad, Goregaon, Hindmata and King Circle among others faced severe water-logging for long hours, according to the report.