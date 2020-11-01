BMC starts free coronavirus testing in Mumbai; here's how you can book your test

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 1 said it would be starting free COVID-19 testing at 244 places across the city from November 2.

Where can you get the free test and what kind of testing will be available?

> BMC's free COVID testing facility will be available at designated places every day from 10 am to 12 noon> The tests will be available on a 'walk-in' basis.> Testing will be conducted at various dispensaries and hospitals under BMC's jurisdiction.

> Some testing centres will use RTPCR Medical testing method will be used while others will have the antigen-based medical testing facilities.

How to book your free coronavirus test

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> A person is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get information about the nearest facility where a test can be conducted via the department helpline, 1916.

> Additionally, BMC has launched a website where it has put up a list of addresses where free testing can be done.

> In addition to the 244 places under the BMC jurisdiction, 54 private medical laboratories in the municipal area are also already available for Covid-related medical testing facility on a paid basis.

Mumbai on October 31 reported 993 new coronavirus cases, taking its infection count to 2,57,500. The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities.

After a gap of three days, the single-day spike in cases dropped below 1,000.