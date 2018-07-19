BMC imposes fine of Rs 1 lakh per day on road contractor for shoddy repair of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday penalised a contractor with Rs 1 lakh per day in fines for not maintaining roads during monsoon in relation to the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

Earlier, the maximum amount collected from a contractor in fines was Rs 5,000 per day.

As per a report by The Times of India, prior to the monsoon, the BMC had issued a work-order for repairs and improvement of the three-km asphalt stretch from the Shivaji Nagar Junction to the Vasantrao Naik.

“Scope of work included making it into a cement concrete road and merging the service road with the main road. The contract was awarded to a joint venture of BPSCPL-Vishal Constructions in March,” an official said in the report.

In a meeting with the department officials on Tuesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Singhal said that the Rs 150-crore contract clearly mentioned that the road should be repaired soon.

Since the contractor had failed to complete the task, the BMC decided to take action. Singhal also indicated that similar action might be taken against other contractors if they fail to fulfil their obligations too.

One of the contractors, Bhausaheb Sangle blamed rains for not the unfinished repair work and added that road repair will recommence instantly and the road will be made 'motorable' within two days.