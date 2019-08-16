App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC has Rs 58,000 cr, but Mumbai gets flooded every year: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari made the remarks after performing 'bhumi pujan' (ground breaking) for a mangroves park in Gorai area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a swipe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on August 16 that the civic body is sitting on a huge cash pile, but the mega city's monsoon woes persist.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, controls the BMC, known to be the country's richest civic body.

Gadkari made the remarks after performing 'bhumi pujan' (ground breaking) for a mangroves park in Gorai area.

Close

"I have heard that the BMC has Rs 58,000 crore in fixed deposits. And every year we see on TV Mumbai getting flooded (during monsoon), roads going under water. This happens every year," the senior BJP leader said.

related news

The money (which the BMC has) can also be used to recycle the waste water which is discharged into the sea to rid it of pollutants, he said.

He has a water taxi project ready for transportation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport, the Union Road Transport minister stated.

"In Venice in Italy, one can take a boat straight to the airport from hotel. I have such a project ready. The day the Navi Mumbai airport becomes operational, people from Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Bhiwandi can take water taxi to the airport," he said.

Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde also attended the event.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.