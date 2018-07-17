App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC has completed structural audit of 304 bridges: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this in a written reply in response to queries raised by Congress MLAs Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel, who alleged that the audit work was progressing at a slow pace.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the structural audit of 304 bridges in its jurisdiction, the state Assembly was informed today.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this in a written reply in response to queries raised by Congress MLAs Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel, who alleged that the audit work was progressing at a slow pace.

According to Fadnavis, 114 of these 304 bridges are in good condition, 111 require minor repairs while 61 need major repairs.

As per the audit report, the remaining bridges need to be reconstructed, Fadnavis added.

The chief minister's reply did not specify how many, out of the 304, were foot overbridges or road overbridges.

"The BMCs tender process for repairing and reconstructing the bridges is on at present," he said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra

