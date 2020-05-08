BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi transferred, Iqbal Chahal takes his place

In a rejig of bureaucrats, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been transferred as additional CS in urban development department.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Chahal, who is currently UDD principal secretary, has been named as the new BMC Commissioner.

Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was waiting for posting, is now the new additional commissioner of BMC, replacing present Abasaheb Jarhad who is the new relief and rehabilitation secretary.

Incumbent Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar has been transferred as Public Works Department Secretary, replacing Manoj Saunik who will be additional CS Finance Department. Saunik was looking after Public Works and Finance Departments.

Besides, former Mumbai Metro Rail Corp MD Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as additional municipal commissioner.