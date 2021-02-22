BMC catches people flouting rules following CM's speech to the public

People fluting social distancing rule in Mumbai's Crowford market.



Maharashtra: People flout social distancing norms, visuals from Crawford market in Mumbai. Police personnel gave mask to those who were found without one, and also penalised them with a fine of Rs 200. pic.twitter.com/IbhpQHcBmE

A day after CM Uddhav Thackeray requested citizens to adhere to the COVID norms , news agency ANI, reported visuals from Mumbai's Crawford market where a crowded market can be seen with people blatantly flouting social distancing norms. All people found without masks were penalised Rs 200 and given one as well by the officers.

Almost 14,000 people were penalised and a fine amounting to Rs 28.20 lakhs was collected from them, on February 21, during a mask enforcement drive, reported the Brihanmumbai Corporation.

"A total of 16,02,536 people penalised till yesterday and a fine of Rs 32,41,14,800 collected from them in total", said the BMC.

Earlier in the day, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal denied a second wave of coronavirus infection in Mumbai as COVID-19 cases spike in the city. According to him, the coronavirus load has gone down in the slums, and a majority of the additional load is coming from the rich, super-rich, and middle-class residential areas.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He also denied the possibility of a lockdown or any new restrictions being imposed, saying the corporation is ensuring strict adherence to current restrictions. The Commissioners comment comes in target with CM Thackeray's statement on February 21, where he said any lockdown would be announced only after 8-10 days, depending on the situation. Thackeray also announced a fresh set of restrictions that have come into force from today, along with BMC's new guidelines that were released last week.

As of February 22 6 pm, Mumbai's tally of total active cases is at 7,397 with an overall recovery rate of 94%, reported BMC.