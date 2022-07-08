English
    BMC cancels 10% water cut for Mumbai as stocks in lakes improve

    The civic body has, however, appealed to citizens to use water cautiously till the time there is sufficient increase in the water stock. In view of the inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the BMC had imposed a 10 per cent water cut in the city from June 27.

    PTI
    July 08, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has decided to cancel the 10 per cent water cut imposed in the city, as the catchment areas have received enough rainfall and there was sufficient water stock in lakes.


    As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 per cent on June 27. The lakes have 25.94 per cent, which is 3,75,415 MLD, water stock on Friday, the release stated.

    Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi supply 385 crore litres of water to the megapolis.

    Tags: #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #civic body #mumbai
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 02:42 pm
