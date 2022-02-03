MARKET NEWS

    BMC Budget 2022-23 Today: Infrastructure likely to get priority

    Big-ticket infrastructure projects such as Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Coastal Road, river rejuvenation, and desalination plants will receive a major allocation

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget 2022-23 which will be tabled on February 3 is likely to prioritise infrastructure work in the financial capital as around 45 per cent of the funds allocated for development works were spent by December 30, 2021.

    The development works for which the funds were allocated included repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, stormwater drain, sewerage operation, health, and solid waste management departments of the governing civic body.

    The big-ticket infrastructure projects such as Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), Coastal Road,  river rejuvenation, and desalination plants will receive a major allocation. The BMC is likely to extend financial aid to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

    A new allocation for the implementation of projects that will be part of mitigation of climate change is also expected in today's BMC budget. Along with this, strengthening of primary, secondary, and peripheral health infrastructure, including administrative ward-level health infrastructure, is also expected in the budget.

    Mumbai's civic body is also likely to propose more funds for capital expenditure. Last year, BMC had proposed a capital expenditure of around Rs 18,750 crore.

    The BMC has already planned projects such as the introduction of electric vehicles in its departments, solar lights, and flood mitigation works under Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan.
