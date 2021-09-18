BMC asks people to undergo COVID-19 test on returning to Mumbai after Ganpati festival

PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to undergo COVID-19 test on returning to the city from their hometowns after the Ganpati festival, as a precautionary measure, an official said on Saturday.

The civic body has set up 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests to people who have returned to Mumbai after celebrating Ganpati festival, additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said.

The next 15 days are crucial. The BMC has set up 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests for those who have returned to Mumbai after the Ganpati festival. People will get the test results delivered to their homes, Kakni said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, People should take care as they would have come in contact with others at their hometowns. There are testing centres, which should be used by people. Precautions will help prevent further spread of the infection.

Vaccines are available for everybody. People should come forward to take the jab, the mayor said.

Mumbai on Friday reported 434 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three casualties that took the tally of infections to 7,37,164 and toll to 16,042. The city currently has 4,658 active cases.