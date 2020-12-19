BMC announces water curbs in Mumbai on December 22-23, Ghatkopar and Sakinaka areas to face 100% cut

Mumbaikars have been advised to store water in advance and use running tap water sparingly on December 22 and 23.

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has announced that water supply will be completely cut off in parts of Mumbai between 10 am on December 22 and 10 am on December 23.

While water supply will be cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours.

The Mumbai civic body will be carrying out repair and replacement work at water reservoirs during this time which will affect the water supply across the city. BMC will be repairing the Chlorine Injection Point between Agra Road Valve Complex to Paygaon, Yevai on December 22, India Today reported.

That apart, civic body workers will also be replacing the 1,400 mm valve of the main aqueduct at the Ghatkopar High Reservoir, which will affect water supply in the N ward.

