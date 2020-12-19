MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

BMC announces water curbs in Mumbai on December 22-23, Ghatkopar and Sakinaka areas to face 100% cut

While water supply will be cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 09:44 PM IST
Mumbaikars have been advised to store water in advance and use running tap water sparingly on December 22 and 23.

Mumbaikars have been advised to store water in advance and use running tap water sparingly on December 22 and 23.

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has announced that water supply will be completely cut off in parts of Mumbai between 10 am on December 22 and 10 am on December 23.

While water supply will be cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours.

The Mumbai civic body will be carrying out repair and replacement work at water reservoirs during this time which will affect the water supply across the city. BMC will be repairing the Chlorine Injection Point between Agra Road Valve Complex to Paygaon, Yevai on December 22, India Today reported.

That apart, civic body workers will also be replacing the 1,400 mm valve of the main aqueduct at the Ghatkopar High Reservoir, which will affect water supply in the N ward.

Mumbaikars have been advised to store water in advance and use running tap water sparingly on December 22 and 23.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #mumbai #water shortage
first published: Dec 19, 2020 09:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.