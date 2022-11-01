English
    BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from November 1 to 10

    The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced 10 per cent water cut in the city from November 1 to 10, to carry out some urgent repair work at a weir in neighbouring Thane district.

    The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.

    A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said, appealing to citizens to use water judiciously.
