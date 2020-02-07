App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

BMAC likely to move SC to stake claim on debris of demolished Babri mosque

BMAC convenor Zafaryab Jilani told PTI that he has spoken to Muslim residents in Ayodhya to arrange land to dump the debris.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) plans to move the Supreme Court to stake claim on the debris of the demolished Babri mosque.

BMAC convenor Zafaryab Jilani told PTI that he has spoken to Muslim residents in Ayodhya to arrange land to dump the debris.

"We have discussed with our lawyer Rajiv Dhawan and he is also of the opinion that we must claim the debris of mosque, so next week we will be meeting in Delhi and move forward our process," Jilani said.

The Muslim parties want to remove the debris of Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992, before the construction of a Ram temple starts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday announced the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year.

Chairman of Babri Masjid cell in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, SQR Ilyas said, "We will move the Supreme Court through our litigants who were in the Babri Masjid case, and it is necessary that the debris of Babri Masjid must be removed before the temple construction starts."

Sayyad Ekhlaq Ahmas, a prominent cleric of Ayodhya, said he has got a land in Ayodhya where the debris of Babri Masjid can be easily dumped.

Haji Mahboo, who was one of the litigants in the Babri Masjid case, said the land to dump the debris can be easily arranged in Ayodhya.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:42 am

