Blue for petrol, orange for diesel: Centre plans stickers to identify vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Centre plans to introduce colour-coded stickers for private vehicles in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to identify petrol and diesel vehicles starting on October 2, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

An apex court bench, led by Justice MB Lokur, suggested light blue colour stickers for petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG)-based cars and orange stickers for diesel-powered vehicles.

The stickers will enable local authorities to identify vehicles powered by a particular fuel type and the year of their manufacture, so that officials can stop them from plying on high-pollution days on specified routes.

Also read — DATA STORY: Living in Delhi can cut 9 years of your life, one breath at a time

“After the introduction of colour-coded stickers, the use of more polluting vehicles can be restricted in a congested or a polluted zone temporarily or permanently depending on the pollution level. This decision should be taken by the local authority based on Air Quality Index (AQI) of the area,” read the government affidavit reviewed by the paper.

The bench, on a request by Toyota Kirloskar, has asked additional solicitor general AS Nadkarni to consider providing green-colour stickers for full hybrid vehicles. The company’s lawyers, senior advocate Ashwani Sharma and Vijay Sondh, had objected to the issuance of blue stickers for hybrid vehicles, saying it would be unfair to equate hybrid cars with Euro-6 vehicles as emissions were much less.

In case of electric vehicles, the ministry has proposed a number plate with a green background and amended the rules accordingly.

Also read — 9 of 10 most polluted cities in the world are in India; Delhi not worst

The Centre’s decision to accept the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority’s (EPCA) proposal for colour-coded stickers has been welcomed.

“This will help authorities impose restrictions on diesel vehicles manufactured in a particular year during peak conditions. The suggestion was given since the odd-even formula failed in Delhi two years ago. Cars can be stopped from being on roads without waiting for the situation to get escalated,” Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court in the case, told the paper.