Bloomsbury India withdraws publication of book on 2020 Delhi riots after furore

A day after facing immense backlash on social media, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw publication of a book on the 2020 Delhi riots.

The book titled ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ was supposed to be released in September, as per Bloomberg India, and was scheduled for launch on August 22. However, just a few hours ahead of the scheduled book launch, the leading publisher decided to withdraw the book, reported Newslaundry.

The launch event in Delhi was supposed to be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, who had delivered inflammatory speeches in the days leading to the macabre incident that killed 50 persons. Other invitees included film director Vivek Agnihotri, Op India editor Nupur Sharma, and authors Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar, and Prerna Malhotra, reported India Today.

Arora had described the book on Twitter as the story of how the “Jehadi-Naxal lobby planned and executed Delhi riots”.

Bloomberg, however, decided at the last moment to stop publishing the book, citing their deep sense of responsibility.

A statement released by the publishing company read: “In view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.”

The book is supposed to be a 'factual report' on the riots that broke out in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews that were conducted by the authors.