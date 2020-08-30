Blood thinners help save lives of COVID-19 patients in Pune: Report

Injections of Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) have turned out to be an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19

A blood thinner commonly available in the market has reportedly helped heal coronavirus patients in Pune, Maharashtra.

According to a Times of India report, doctors have claimed that the subcutaneous injection has helped reduce hospitalisation period of coronavirus patients and cut down mortality by as much as 90 percent. Blood-thinning drugs have also improved the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients.

Encouraged by the results, doctors across India have now started administering LMWH injections as a prophylactic therapy to stop blood clotting and inflammation – the two major complications that have contributed to COVID-19 deaths.

How do the blood thinners work?

According to studies, anticoagulants have helped keep COVID-19 patients alive by preventing clot formation in their lungs. In several coronavirus cases, the pathogen has been found to attack the patient’s brain, lungs, and hearts, by causing deadly blood clots that prevent oxygen flow. These injections have reportedly been preventing this effectively.