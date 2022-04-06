English
    Blinken, Jaishankar talk over phone, review regional and global priorities

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at South Block in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (Twitter/PTI Photo) (PTI5_31_2019_000263B)

    US Secretary of State Tony Blinken Tuesday spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over the phone to review regional and global priorities including the situation in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said.

    Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon, Price said in a readout of the call.

    Jaishankar and Blinken speak regularly over the phone and meet at frequent intervals. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be in Washington DC for the first two-plus-two ministerial meetings between the two countries under the Biden administration. An official announcement in this regard is still awaited. An official announcement in this regard is still awaited.



    PTI
