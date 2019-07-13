App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blaze in Nandaram Market; brings back memories of 2008 inferno

As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze that had engulfed a textile godown on the ninth floor, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A major fire broke out at Nandaram Market in the Burrabazar area here on Saturday, bringing back memories of the inferno in the same building in 2008. No casualty was reported so far as shopowners and customers were evacuated from the 13-storey building, which housed one of the biggest wholesale markets in the country, a senior official of the fire services department said.

As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze that had engulfed a textile godown on the ninth floor, he added.

"The fire started around 3 pm. There is no casualty and none is trapped inside," the official said.

Close

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose rushed to the area soon after the blaze broke out and reviewed the fire-fighting operation.

related news

"Armed with masks and other gear, the firemen are fighting hard to bring the blaze under control," he told reporters, while expressing unhappiness over the fire-fighting measures in the building.

Some who owned shops on the other floors were seen shifting their wares from the building.

A major fire broke out at Nandaram Market in January 2008, which was brought under "complete control" after about 90 hours. The Army had to be called in and over 3,000 shops were gutted.

According to the firemen, Saturday's fire was likely due to a short-circuit.

"The blaze is continuing even after three hours. Smoke is billowing out of the building and has covered the entire commercial area," fire service officials said.

The firemen were facing difficulties in controlling the blaze as huge quantities of inflammable articles were stored on the floor where the fire was raging on, they added.

Police have closed the arterial Brabourne Road, on which the building stands, to vehicular traffic, which is being diverted through other roads.

Bagri Market on Canning Street in the vicinity had caught fire that raged on for over three days in September last year.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Kolkata #nandaram market fire

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.