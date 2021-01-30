MARKET NEWS

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi may be 'trial of bigger conspiracy': Report

Delhi Police recovered an envelope addressed to the Israeli Ambassador from the blast site.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
File image: Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy after a blast in the area in New Delhi, India on January 29, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The low-intensity blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29 may be a trial of some bigger conspiracy, news agency ANI reported, citing sources in the Delhi Police.

The police in the national capital, who are on high alert, reportedly confirmed that ammonium nitrate was used in the explosion that damaged some vehicles but did not injure anyone.

Police recovered CCTV footage, a burnt pink scarf and an envelope addressed to the Israeli ambassador from the blast site, the news report said. The envelope was found 12 yards away from the blast site. Fingerprints were being traced and contents examined.

The Delhi Police said that the improvised explosive device (IED) went off at 5.05 pm.

On January 29, news agency Reuters reported citing an Israeli official that they were treating it as a terrorist incident.

Close

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the annual Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"We take this very seriously," he said on Twitter. "Assured him (Ashkenazi) of the fullest protection for the embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," Jaishankar added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issued an alert for all airports following the incident. A separate "high alert" was issued by the Mumbai Police, with security being tightened in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Police #India #Israel
first published: Jan 30, 2021 11:02 am

