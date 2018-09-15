App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Blast in Jalandhar police station, cop sustains minor injury

The blast, caused by some crude explosive, in all likelihood was triggered after the explosive material was hurled inside the police station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representative Image: Reuters)

A blast occurred in Maqsudan police station in a busy area of Punjab's Jalandhar city Friday evening, in which a police personnel sustained minor injuries, police said. They said the possibility of a terror angle or even plain mischief could not be ruled out at this stage.

The blast, caused by some crude explosive, in all likelihood was triggered after the explosive material was hurled inside the police station, the police said.

The incident created panic as the police station is located in a busy area.

"The police station is housed in a building of a primary health centre. It appears that someone hurled some explosive from outside. The police station is open from two sides and has a low boundary wall," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Sinha told PTI over the phone.

At the time of the incident, Maqsudan Police Station's SHO was holding a meeting with some other personnel posted there.

Sinha said a police personnel sustained minor injuries.

"We will investigate the case from all angles," he said.

Asked if it was an attempt to blow up the police station and if there was a terror angle, he said, "It'll be presumptuous to say anything at this stage, but at the same time nothing can be ruled out. It can be anything. It can also be a mischief on someone's part. But we are taking it very seriously."

"We have cordoned off the area and security has been stepped up in entire Jalandhar," he said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under provisions of the IPC and the Explosives Act, he added.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:28 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

