MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Blast in Bengaluru: Explosion kills 3, four more injured

Bangalore blast: The Bengaluru blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

An explosion in Bengaluru on September 23 afternoon killed at least three people and left four others injured, police personnel said.

The explosion took place inside a transport godown located next to a puncture shop, news agency PTI reported.

"The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured," the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey said.

Police added that the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified and clarified that the Bangalore explosion took place due to some ‘unstable chemical’, which was an industrial consignment. Forensic experts are yet to give their opinion on the cause of the blast in Bangalore.

Pandey further said: “The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor a cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also.”

Close

According to police, there were 60 boxes of the ‘unstable explosive’ still inside the godown and the source and owner of the consignment are being investigated.

As per eyewitnesses account, the blast was so powerful that people up to two kilometer away could hear the sound while locals felt the tremors and thought it was an earthquake.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bengaluru #blast
first published: Sep 23, 2021 04:39 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.