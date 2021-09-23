Blast in Bengaluru: Explosion kills 3, four more injured

Representative Image

An explosion in Bengaluru on September 23 afternoon killed at least three people and left four others injured, police personnel said.

The explosion took place inside a transport godown located next to a puncture shop, news agency PTI reported.

"The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured," the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey said.

Police added that the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified and clarified that the Bangalore explosion took place due to some ‘unstable chemical’, which was an industrial consignment. Forensic experts are yet to give their opinion on the cause of the blast in Bangalore.

Pandey further said: “The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor a cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also.”

According to police, there were 60 boxes of the ‘unstable explosive’ still inside the godown and the source and owner of the consignment are being investigated.

As per eyewitnesses account, the blast was so powerful that people up to two kilometer away could hear the sound while locals felt the tremors and thought it was an earthquake.