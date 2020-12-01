Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets exemption from appearance after counsel cites COVID risk

Since the lockdown, Khan has sought exemption from appearance citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the trial court on April 5, 2018 after he was convicted of poaching a blackbuck, an endangered animal.

Actor Salman Khan was on Tuesday given exemption from appearance by a court here during the hearing of an appeal by him against the five-year sentence in the October 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Brajesh Panwar granted the relief after Khan's counsel cited the "rising" number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Jodhpur and said that travelling for the hearing could be risky for the actor.

The court has fixed January 16 for the next hearing. We prayed to the court that travelling to Jodhpur from Mumbai and appearing in the court when the cases of COVID infection have been rising in both Jodhpur and Mumbai could be risky for him, said Khan's counsel H M Saraswat who moved the application on Tuesday.

Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan's plea challenging conviction

Accepting our ground, the court allowed our application for exemption from appearance and listed the matter for hearing on January 16, he said. Before the coronavirus lockdown in March, the court had directed Khan to appear for the hearing.

Since the lockdown, Khan has sought exemption from appearance citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the trial court on April 5, 2018 after he was convicted of poaching a blackbuck, an endangered animal.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Khan had challenged the judgment in the District and Sessions Court and sought suspension of sentence. Later, he was granted bail by the court. The co-accused in the case, actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, had, however, been acquitted by the trial court which gave them the benefit of doubt.

The state government has challenged their acquittal in the upper court.