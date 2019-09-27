App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan's plea challenging conviction

However, there are apprehensions that the actor may not appear before the court in view of a death threat issued by a gangster, 'Garry Shooter', of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Facebook last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Jodhpur court will on Friday take up Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea against his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case. The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

However, there are apprehensions that the actor may not appear before the court in view of a death threat issued by a gangster, 'Garry Shooter', of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Facebook last week.

During a hearing on July 4, Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara had directed Khan to appear before the court on September 27, failing which his bail plea may be cancelled.

Close

The actor has not appeared before the court since May last year, when he was granted bail.

related news

"Khan has not arrived so far and there is no intimation of his arrival," police said.

They said adequate security measures have been made for the actor.

Airport sources said no charter flight is scheduled for the day from Mumbai.

Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in Jodhpur in 1998.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 11:27 am

#Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Salman Khan

