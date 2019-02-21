App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Black money amounting to Rs 9.41 crore stashed abroad between 1990 and 2008: Report

The amount was calculated by NIFM at 'current value' in August 2014, when the institute submitted its study to the NDA government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Close to Rs 9.41 lakh crore, or $216.48 billion of black money was stashed outside India between 1990 and 2008, as per a report by The Print.

The website quoted a government-commissioned report saying that the amount was estimated to be around 10 percent of India's illicit wealth.

The report was compiled by the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), and was submitted to the government in August 2014. It was  commissioned by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

However, the report also noted that two other studies commissioned around the time had arrived at different estimates.

related news

As per a report by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), wealth accumulated outside India was estimated to be between $384 billion and $490 billion in the years 1980 to 2010. This report was submitted to the government in July 2014.

Yet another report by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) said that black money, accounted for close to 0.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent of the GDP between 1997 to 2009. This report was submitted in December 2013.

The Print report noted that these studies were first approved by the then Fianance Minister in October 2010, and were submitted to the government between December 2013 and August 2014. However, the details of these reports were not made public.
