Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B drug to states, UTs as active cases reach 11,717

A graphic representation of the black fungus affecting COVID-19 patients (Image: News18 Creative)
The central government has allocated additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central Institutions on May 26, informed Union Minister Sadananda Gowda.
Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which damages nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.
"Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions," Gowda, who is Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, tweeted.
The allocation of the drug is based on the number of Mucormycosis patients under treatment, which is 11,717 across the country, the minister said, sharing a list showing 24 states and UTs has active cases of the infection.
In the latest allocation of 29,250 vials, Gujarat has received the highest at 7,260 vials as the state has the most number of active case – 2,859. Maharashtra has got 7,034 vials. It has 2,770 active patients of black fungus.
Other noteworthy recipients were Andhra Pradesh (768 vials), followed by Madhya Pradesh (752), Telangana (744) and Uttar Pradesh (701).
The government had earlier on May 24, allocated 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states and Union Territories. Before this, it allocated 23,680 vials on May 21.
Mucormycosis is a very rare infection, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.
The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.
(With inputs from PTI)