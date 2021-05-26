Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B drug to states, UTs as active cases reach 11,717

A graphic representation of the black fungus affecting COVID-19 patients (Image: News18 Creative)

The central government has allocated additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central Institutions on May 26, informed Union Minister Sadananda Gowda.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which damages nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

"Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions," Gowda, who is Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, tweeted.



Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today.

The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/j0LyR6GLjH — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 26, 2021

The allocation of the drug is based on the number of Mucormycosis patients under treatment, which is 11,717 across the country, the minister said, sharing a list showing 24 states and UTs has active cases of the infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the latest allocation of 29,250 vials, Gujarat has received the highest at 7,260 vials as the state has the most number of active case – 2,859. Maharashtra has got 7,034 vials. It has 2,770 active patients of black fungus.

Other noteworthy recipients were Andhra Pradesh (768 vials), followed by Madhya Pradesh (752), Telangana (744) and Uttar Pradesh (701).

The government had earlier on May 24, allocated 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states and Union Territories. Before this, it allocated 23,680 vials on May 21.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Also read | Can black fungus infect people who don't have COVID-19? Here's what experts say

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from PTI)