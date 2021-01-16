MARKET NEWS

Black buck poaching case: Jodhpur court asks Salman Khan to appear before it on February 6

PTI
January 16, 2021 / 10:43 PM IST

The district and sessions court here has asked actor Salman Khan to appear before it on February 6, while exempting him from appearance on Saturday. Khan was asked to appear in the court on Saturday in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years of imprisonment.

"We submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance considering the pandemic situation and the possible risk to his safety during travel," the actor's counsel, Nishant Bora, said.

Granting permission, Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha directed Khan to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.

Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a trial court in March 2018 for poaching two black bucks in Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, while co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu and a local, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted in the case.

Khan has challenged his sentence, while the Rajasthan government has contested the acquittal of the other accused in the case in the sessions court.
