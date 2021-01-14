BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from SC-appointed panel on farm laws

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Chairman of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Supreme Court to suggest changes in the recently passed agriculture reform laws.

Mann said he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.

"I am recusing myself from the committee, and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab," the ex-MP said in a statement on January 14.

"As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in the view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the countries," he added in the statement.

"Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex-MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the BKU also confirmed the same on Twitter on January 14.

The Supreme Court, on January 12, put on hold the implementation of the three farm laws and announced setting up of a committee of agri- experts to resolve the deadlock between Centre and protesting farmers unions.

Besides Mann, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, International policy head and Anil Dhanvat of Shivkeri Sangathna were appointed to be a part of the committee.

The protesting farmers have refused to appear before the committee alleging that all four members are "advocates of farm laws".

"We have issues with order on three points. One, we do not see the Supreme Court as a place for mediation. Two, an expert committee is not a solution where issues are deeply political. Third, all the four experts named by the court are not neutral, they are advocates of farm laws,” Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan had said.