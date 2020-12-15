BKU (Kisan) faction expresses support for farm laws after meeting Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

The 'Kisan' faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on December 15 met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed their support for the contentious farmer laws, the agitation against which entered its 20th day.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Tomar said the farmers who met him on December 15 have supported the three farm laws.

"The farmers who met me today have supported the three farm laws. They said they were with the bills and the government. As some farmers are spreading misconception so they were also misled. When I spoke to them they clearly supported the bills," Tomar said.

Follow our LIVE Blog here.

Members of the faction met with Tomar at the Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition of "misleading" farmers and had said the government is "always committed to farmer welfare, and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns".

"People who are sitting in the Opposition and misleading farmers today were in favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step, then these people are misleading farmers," Modi said.