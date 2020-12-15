MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

BKU (Kisan) faction expresses support for farm laws after meeting Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Five rounds of discussions between the Centre and representatives of 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock over the recently passed farm laws

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 07:19 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.


The 'Kisan' faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on December 15 met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed their support for the contentious farmer laws, the agitation against which entered its 20th day.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Tomar said the farmers who met him on December 15 have supported the three farm laws.

"The farmers who met me today have supported the three farm laws. They said they were with the bills and the government. As some farmers are spreading misconception so they were also misled. When I spoke to them they clearly supported the bills," Tomar said.

Follow our LIVE Blog here.

Members of the faction met with Tomar at the Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition of "misleading" farmers and had said the government is "always committed to farmer welfare, and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns".

"People who are sitting in the Opposition and misleading farmers today were in favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step, then these people are misleading farmers," Modi said.

Five rounds of discussions between the Centre and representatives of 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the laws scrapped and have vowed to continue the protest till their demands are met. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Narendra Singh Tomar #`
first published: Dec 15, 2020 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.