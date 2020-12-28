MARKET NEWS

BJP's victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people's faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Smriti Irani claimed the Congress was attempting to "create an illusion that people in rural parts of the country were against the BJP”.

PTI
December 28, 2020 / 05:35 PM IST
BJP MP Smriti Irani (Image: PTI)

The BJP’s success in Bihar polls, bypolls and local body elections in various states since September 27, when the farm bills got President’s assent, shows people in rural areas have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, she claimed the Congress was attempting to "create an illusion that people in rural parts of the country were against the BJP”.

People have given a suitable reply to the Congress in these elections, Irani said.

She further said that between September 27, when President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm bills, and December 22, the BJP won assembly elections in Bihar, bypolls in 11 states and got higher seats in local body elections in eight states.

In the Arunachal Pradesh local body elections held on December 22, the BJP won 187 of the 242 zilla panchayats seats.

It also registered victory in over 6,450 village panchayats, and won the Pasighat Municipal Council elections where the Congress got only two seats, the Union minister said.

"The Congress was spreading the misinformation that people of rural India do not support the ruling BJP. What better response people in the rural parts of the country could have given them than by blessing the BJP with higher seats in local body elections in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan?” Irani said.

"Their comments that the BJP has no reach in the rural areas, have been responded by the public in the elections in Rajasthan, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad local bodies. This proves the confidence of the public in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.
