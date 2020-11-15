PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad becomes Bihar's Deputy CM: Reports

Sushil Modi is set to get a post in the Union cabinet

Moneycontrol News
Nitish Kumar is set to be the Chief Minister of Bihar again.
Nitish Kumar is set to be the Chief Minister of Bihar again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad will be named Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, reports say.

“I have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability," Prasad said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Modi, who was the deputy CM in Kumar's last cabinet, congratulated Prasad in a tweet in Hindi:

Close

“Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi said.

Addressing his time spent with the BJP, he said that nobody can take away the title of worker away from him and thanked The BJP and the Sangh Parivar for giving him a political life spanning four decades.

This comes after, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on November 15 unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

 

 
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #India #NDA #Nitish Kumar

