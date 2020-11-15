BJP's Tarkishore Prasad becomes Bihar's Deputy CM: Reports

Nitish Kumar is set to be the Chief Minister of Bihar again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad will be named Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, reports say.

“I have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability," Prasad said, according to the Hindustan Times.



तारकिशोरजी को भाजपा विधानमंडल का नेता सर्वसम्मति से चुने जाने पर कोटिशः बधाई !

— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

Modi, who was the deputy CM in Kumar's last cabinet, congratulated Prasad in a tweet in Hindi:

“Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi said.

Addressing his time spent with the BJP, he said that nobody can take away the title of worker away from him and thanked The BJP and the Sangh Parivar for giving him a political life spanning four decades.



भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

This comes after, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on November 15 unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.