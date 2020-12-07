PlusFinancial Times
BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Sushil Kumar Modi had been kept out of the Bihar Cabinet this time around, despite the BJP managing to secure more seats during the Bihar Assembly polls than its alliance partner JD(U).

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:28 PM IST
Fromber Deputy Chief Minister of BIhar Sushil Kumar Modi

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi was on December 7 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha as the Opposition had withdrawn from entering the contest.

Sushil Modi was named as the BJP's candidate on November 27 and had filed his nomination on December 2. Today was the last date for withdrawal of papers.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on November 19 announced the schedule for by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar which fell vacant after the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8.

Modi, the former Deputy Chief Minister, had been kept out of the state Cabinet this time around, despite the BJP managing to secure more seats during the Bihar Assembly polls than its alliance partner, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

This had in turn given rise to the speculation that the BJP was thinking of a central role for Modi.
TAGS: #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:28 pm

