BJP's Ram Madhav speaks out on Lingayat issue, Siddaramaiah, and much more

CNN News18

Reiterating that BJP chief Amit Shah’s visits to various muths was to seek the blessings of the Lingayat leadership, the party’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said it was up to parties to decide whether to use such issues for political ends.

Speaking to CNN News18, Madhav also said that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s accusation of BJP discriminating against southern states was just indicative that even the Congress leader believed BJP will win the general elections in 2019.

“This is all politics over whatever is available to them. The 15th Finance Commission will start its work later this year, maybe next month. It will not submit its work to this government but to the next one, which will come to power in 2019. This means Siddaramaiah thinks that in 2019 also, there will be a BJP government, which it will be,” Madhav said.