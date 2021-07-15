BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy flies Dayanidhi Maran to Chennai, surprises DMK MP with pilot skills

Rudy said he “juggles many professions” as being a pilot is his fourth one – other being a teacher of economics and a lawyer in Patna, besides politics. (Image: Dayanidhi Maran/Twitter)

DMK Lok Sabha MP from Central Chennai Dayanidhi Maran got a pleasant surprise on July 13 when the captain of his Delhi-Chennai flight turned out to be BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Both were on board a late evening IndiGo flight from the capital, where they attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Estimates Committee just two hours back.

The fact that mask-clad Rudy was the captain was unknown to Maran when he boarded the flight and while the voice was familiar, he could not put a name to it, something the BJP MP used to joke around, questioning: “So, you cannot recognise me?”

Maran shared the experience in a series of tweets with his followers: “I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn't believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai. He laughed and said “Yes, I noticed that you didn't recognise me, I fly frequently!” I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague. Rudyji also served as a Minister of State, when my father was the Union Minister for Commerce.”

Maran finished his story with a nod to Rudy's aviation talent: "How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I'm sure I will be talking about this for a long time. Thank you Captain Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai!"

Speaking to the Times of India, Rudy said he “juggles many professions” as being a pilot is his fourth one – other being a teacher of economics and a lawyer in Patna, besides politics.

“But there is no conflict here. Instead of being a passenger, I fly the commercial airliner as an honorary pilot to fulfil my commercial pilot licence obligation. I am not an employee and I do not draw a salary. I must be the only parliamentarian in the world flying a big jet. I fly Airbus 320 and 321. I was the oldest to get the Commercial Pilot License, when I was 50. Now I am 59 and have clocked 4,000 hours of flying commercial Airbus,” Rudy said.

Read the story as narrated by Maran below:

A Flight to remember.

July 13, 2021

I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed. "So you are traveling in this flight as well!" said a person dressed in the Captain’s uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be. He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask. “So you don’t recognize me!” he exclaimed. I realized then that it was none other than my colleague, senior Member of Parliament and former Union Minister- my very good friend Thiru Rajiv Pratap Rudy! Just 2 hours ago, he and I were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee and now I couldn't believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot. I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn’t believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai. He laughed and said “Yes, I noticed that you didn't recognize me, I fly frequently!" I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague. Rudyji also served as a Minister of State, when my father was the Union Minister for Commerce.

A flight to remember indeed!