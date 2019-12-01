App
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's negative thoughts leading to its fall: Gehlot

Their thought is negative, not positive. Therefore they are being exposed gradually and will be more exposed,” Gehlot told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that that the graph of the BJP is going down because of its "negative thoughts". “

“Their graph is going down. People will understand that they talk only such things which nationalists like. Who is not a nationalist? All are nationalists; but they want to create division on this count also,” he said.

Close

Gehlot said the economy of the country was suffering but the government was not bothered about it.

related news

“The GDP and growth rate have suffered. What former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said during demonetisation has come true. The business has been hit, people are losing jobs and the exports too has suffered. The government should wake up now,” the chief minister said, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Govind Devji temple here.

He also said his government was serious to curb the food adulteration and was planning a major campaign against it.

“Our government is committed to check adulteration. Those who are involved in adulteration be it in food, medicines or other things, should get death penalty,” he said.

First Published on Dec 1, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot

