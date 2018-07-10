BJP’s Cyber Yoddhas vs Congress’ Rajeev ke Sipahi: Cyber war awaits in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is going to polls later this year and both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are readying themselves for the fight.

Both parties are preparing comprehensive plans, right down to the district-level. According to a Times of India report, BJP is working on organising workshops to educate its ‘cyber warriors’ in the use of social media during elections. Meanwhile, the Congress is preparing a counterattack, by discrediting all of BJP’s achievements in the past 15 years.

BJP’s cyber unit: Cyber Yoddhas

In BJP’s cyber cell, 50 members dedicatedly lead the saffron party’s aim to take as many voters as possible in its favour. These young BJP workers analyse social media trends, crunch data, work on digital media projections and special ops against rival political groups.

There are 11 members each in 56 organisational districts, six each in 838 mandals and one in 65,000 booths, which makes up 70,544 techies in the party’s cyber cell. BJP calls these the ‘cyber yoddhas’. With this manpower, the party’s reach is sure to expand and launch an all-out cyber war in the elections.

Shivraj Singh Dabi, one of the tech experts in the party’s cyber cell, said, “A peep into the state BJP’s high-tech cyber cell will all reveal a team of techno-savvy youngsters, mostly in their 20s and 30s, planning strategic operations on state and central government achievements. The mission is to ensure the party wins as many seats as possible and form the government for the fourth time.”

All members working in the city are always in contact with the 65,000 booth workers.

Congress counter-attack: Rajeev ke Sipahi

Upping its social media strategy, Congress is entering the war zone with ‘Rajeev ke sipahi’. Congress IT cell convener Dharmendra Vajpayee said every measure is being taken to counter BJP’s social media tactics. “From districts, mandalams and booths, the Congress party will have its IT cell workers spread out at each level to counter BJP’s social media onslaught.”

In the last two months, Congress has been worried due to some spoof videos against the party that went viral on the internet. It is important for the Congress to strengthen its campaigning on the internet since social media has gained importance in political squares.