May 19, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's attempt to subvert democracy failed miserably: Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP's attempt to "subvert democracy" in Karnataka has "failed miserably", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the collapse of the three-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in the state.

PTI

The BJP's attempt to "subvert democracy" in Karnataka has "failed miserably", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the collapse of the three-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in the state. An emotional Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister of the southern state without facing a trust vote, ordered by the Supreme Court on a petition by the Congress and JD(S) challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision inviting the BJP to form the government.

"BJP's attempts to subvert democracy have miserably failed in Karnataka. BJP's lust for power through foul means stands completely exposed. Will BJP learn any lesson now? India's judiciary has risen to the occasion and has safeguarded our democracy," the Delhi chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Yeddyurappa's resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

tags #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

