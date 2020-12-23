BJP's Anil Firojiya, Nitin Gadkari, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi among the most helpful MPs during COVID-19 lockdown

Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya (BJP), Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), and Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi are among the leaders who extended maximum assistance to the residents of their respective constituencies during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in the country, showed a recent survey.

New Delhi-based citizen engagement platform GovernEye Systems launched a survey on October 1, 2020, to find the most helpful Lok Sabha MP during the lockdown.

It received a total of 33,82,560 nominations for 512 Lok Sabha MPs between October 1 and October 15.

Based on the nominations in their favour, it selected top 25 Lok Sabha MPs and then conducted field interviews in their respective constituencies to select the top 10 of them.

The BJP's Anil Firojiya topped the list of the most helpful MPs, followed by Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Rahul Gandhi (INC), Mahua Moitra (TMC), LS Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Hemant Tukaram Godse (Shiv Sena), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Shankar Lalwani (BJP), Dr T Sumathy (a) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK), and Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

s

“The results don’t reveal the stories of courage and selflessness of these MPs that our teams heard during their conversations with people across various constituencies. For all the negative publicity our elected representatives get, we don’t hear the stories of how some MPs and their teams risked their personal safety to serve their constituency,” Manjunath Keri, Senior Project Lead of the survey teamaid in a statement.