Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Shah rally

The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A section of BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary "goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police declined to comment anything on the incident, but said "strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city".

The home minister is on a day-long visit to Kolkata.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah

