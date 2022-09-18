English
    BJP wins election in Nandigram, cooperative body election

    In Nandigram, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's district in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, the BJP won handily in a cooperative body poll on Sunday.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

    BJP swept the election in a cooprative body in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, a constituency of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday. The saffron party won 11 of the 12 seats of Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity, which was earlier run by TMC.

    Only one seat won by the TMC, a district official said. The election to the cooperative body was held on Sunday and was marked by skirmishes between the two parties.

    A winning BJP candidate alleged that the TMC tried to bring in outsiders to disrupt the poll but the ordinary voters foiled their gameplan. A local panchayat samity member, who did not want to be named but said he belonged to TMC, was seen in TV news channels being manhandled by some women, who tore his shirt.

    He was rescued by personnel of the Nandigram police station. The TMC spokesperson when contacted refused to make any comment on either the cooperative election or the incident.

    Adhikari had trounced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the 2021 state poll
