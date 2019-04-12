App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

In the last three Lok Sabha polls in 2004, 2009 and 2014 after the formation of Chhattisgarh, BJP had won 10 seats in the state every time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah Friday said his party is confident of winning all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, despite winning only 15 of the 90 seats in the state assembly elections last year.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the BJP had won 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and exuded confidence that this time the party will emerge victorious in all 11 seats.



BJP denied tickets to all its 10 sitting MPs in the state this time after suffering a massive defeat in last year's assembly polls.

The party has fielded its state general secretary Santosh Pandey in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the third phase of election in the state on April 23.

Shah also described the Naxal attack in which a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed as a political conspiracy and sought a CBI probe into it.

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the Naxal attack on Tuesday, two days before polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah said the Naxal attack was not a normal incident and "it seems that it was a political conspiracy".

"The attack should be probed by the CBI," Shah said.

On demand for having a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, the BJP chief said, "Kashmir cannot be separated from India till the last BJP worker is alive".

When the Balakot air strike was conducted, Indians were happy but there was grief in Pakistan and the Congress office, Shah said.


tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

