Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will register big win in LS polls: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a public meeting at Pathanamthitta district in south Kerala, which was the centre of the Sabarimala protests, he said BJP workers were facing a 'lot of challenges' in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday expressed confidence of a big win for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls and said there will be MPs from Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting at Pathanamthitta district in south Kerala, which was the centre of the Sabarimala protests, he said BJP workers were facing a "lot of challenges" in the state.

Attacking the ruling left government in the state, he alleged it was against devotees. "As of now, lakhs of people are there for Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Our government is trying to do everything for the devotees. But the Kerala government is not with the believers. The state government here is trying to destroy the faith of the believers," he said. Adityanath said the country has made rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We all know that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has made big strides," he told the gathering. Earlier, he attended a meeting of the party's booth in-charges.

Addressing them, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he was "very happy" to be in Lord Ayyappa's land. Adityanath met office bearers from Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituencies.

A top BJP functionary told PTI that his visit will boost the morale of the workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Adityanath arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport late in the afternoon and left by a helicopter for Pathanamthitta.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

