BJP will become stronger, expand further under Nadda's leadership: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidentship of the BJP to J P Nadda on January 20, said that under his successor's leadership the party will become stronger and expand further. Nadda was elected unopposed as the BJP national president after he emerged as the only leader in the fray following the nomination process in which his candidature was endorsed by top party brass.

"Heartiest congratulations to J P Nadda Ji on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's guidance and your leadership, the BJP will become stronger and expand even further," Shah said in a tweet.

"The party will benefit from Nadda ji's organizational skills and experience and will set new records," he said in a series of tweets.

Under Nadda's leadership, all BJP workers will continue to walk on the organization's path, he said.

Nadda was appointed as the BJP's working president in June last.

"I am grateful for the affection and support that I got from the organization as the BJP national president. I thank Prime Minister Modi, all senior leaders and colleagues for always keeping faith in me," Shah added.

"I consider myself fortunate to have had the privilege of working as president for five years in this great organization, nurtured by many great personalities and great men," Shah said.