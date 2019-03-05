BJP website taken down after being defaced by hackers

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taken down after being defaced by hackers on March 5. No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for it.

Hackers shared memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the web page.

Screenshots of the website's homepage, circulating on social media platforms, show meme of PM Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a video clip of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The website was inaccessible when this report was published, suggesting that it had been taken down.

The Congress did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at its arch-rival. Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana tweeted: "Bhaiya aur Bhehno (brothers and sisters) if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out."

