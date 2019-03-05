App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP website taken down after being defaced by hackers

Hackers shared memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the web page.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taken down after being defaced by hackers on March 5. No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for it.

Hackers shared memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the web page.

Screenshots of the website's homepage, circulating on social media platforms, show meme of PM Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a video clip of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The website was inaccessible when this report was published, suggesting that it had been taken down.

The Congress did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at its arch-rival. Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana tweeted: "Bhaiya aur Bhehno (brothers and sisters) if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out."

(Updates to follow)
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 12:24 pm

