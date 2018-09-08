App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP vows to win Lok Sabha polls with bigger mandate than 2014

A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A key BJP meeting chaired by its president Amit Shah on Saturday vowed to work to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a bigger victory than 2014 when it had won a majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history, sources said.

A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.

They pledged to work for the party's victory in assembly polls in five states and a decision was taken to give extra emphasis on the elections in Telangana, which is likely to go the polls with states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

"The BJP is confident of returning to power with more number of seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," a source said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.