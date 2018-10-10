BJP unites, Congress divides society: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of dividing the society for the benefit of one family while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in spreading happiness and uniting people.

His remarks attacking the Congress at an interaction with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies came against the backdrop of the exodus of migrants from Gujarat for which the saffron party has blamed its rival.

With assembly elections in five states ahead, Modi claimed that it was not a matter of ego for his party to defeat others but an opportunity to serve people.