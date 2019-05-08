App
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP trying to spread communal hatred for votes: Raj Babbar

Canvassing for party candidate Supriya Shrinate in Maharajganj seat, he said most of the development works were done during the Congress rule and his party is the real voice of the poor, backward and the downtrodden sections of the society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar May 8 accused the BJP of diverting people's attention from development issue and trying to spread communal hatred for garnering votes.

"The BJP is trying to divert people's attention from development issue and are trying to spread communal hatred and seeking votes," Babbar said at an election meeting in Maharjganj district.

"Only the Congress is capable of carrying out development works for people belonging to all castes, religions and geographical areas... only the Congress can take the country ahead on the path of development," Babbar said.

Shrinate said she entered politics to fulfil the dreams of his late father Harshvardhan Singh who had been elected MP from Mahrajganj twice.

"The district is facing massive problems, sugar mills are closed and there is no industry to provide jobs to the youth. Here, the struggle is between rich and poor.

"Since the BJP came to power, our country has gone back many steps and there is no one to listen to the poor and helpless," she alleged.
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:00 pm

