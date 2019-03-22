App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP tops list of 30,000 political ads posted on Facebook since February

A page titled 'My First Vote For Modi' has the highest number of advertisements to its name (2,765)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, nearly 30,457 advertisements related to politics or topics of national interest were put up on Facebook, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 6.54 crore, according to data from Facebook's Ad Library Report.

In a bid to become more transparent in its advertising practices, Facebook releases a weekly summary which has data about advertisements viewed by the public.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly has the most number of ads. A page titled 'My First Vote For Modi' has 2,765 advertisements to its name, the highest among all, while another page called 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' comes second with 2,429 advertisements. The second page is the highest spender; it spent Rs 20 lakh between March 10 and March 16.

The report also gives a glimpse of popular search terms. The top term was 'BJP', followed by 'Congress', 'Narendra Modi', 'Rahul Gandhi' and 'India'.

related news

While the traction on these words has been high, data from Twitter shows that there was no promoted content from either of the parties in the past week.

Analysts believe social media will have an important role to play in the upcoming elections, even as the Election Commission has said it will be monitoring these platforms for misuse.

The BJP used social media effectively during its 2014 campaign. The US elections in 2016 established clear data on the impact of the platform for communication and influencing.

"According to their survey, 44 percent of US adults received information about the 2016 presidential election from social media. That is more than the percentage cited for either local or national print newspapers," an article in the Journal of Political Marketing, titled 'Introduction: Social Media, Political Marketing and the 2016 US Election', noted.

The research noted that a strong social media presence helped Donald Trump come out on top while competing with Hilary Clinton in the presidential election.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Companies #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Trump Accepts Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Toyota and Suzuki to Produce Electric Vehicles and Compact Cars

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Android One Phones With In-Display Fi ...

Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Hon ...

'Want Modi, But Need Chaudhary': Divided After Riots, Muzaffarnagar Ja ...

IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL

Pawar, Mayawati Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls an Indication of NDA Wi ...

Aamir Khan Transforms Into an Old Man Beyond Recognition; See Video

In Pics | Chennai Super Kings Train Ahead of IPL Season Opener Against ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex pare gains to turn red, Nifty tests 11,5 ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

India one of world's fastest growing large economies, more reforms nee ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Lok Sabha polls: From dusty campaign trails to sleek social media, pol ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.