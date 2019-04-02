BJP to take out 'Ayushman March' in all booths in Delhi

The BJP's Delhi unit will take out rallies in 13,816 booths across the national capital targeting the Delhi government over the non-implementation of the central government's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme in Delhi.

At a meeting of office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the party, it was decided that the party will take out 'Ayushman March' from next week and the voters will also be told about the achievements of the Modi government in the past five years, party sources said.

Questions will be raised to the Delhi government about why Delhi'ites are being deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections, the sources added.

As part of the march, Delhi BJP office-bearers will be visiting metro stations, bus stops, shopping malls, markets and meet resident welfare associations. Pamphlets highlighting the Modi government's achievements will be distributed during the week-long march.

The Delhi BJP will also be coming out with a separate manifesto for the national capital focussing on its local issues for the Lok Sabha polls but statehood will not be a part of it.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will focus on the statehood issue during its campaign in the national capital.