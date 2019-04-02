App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to take out 'Ayushman March' in all booths in Delhi

At a meeting of office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the party, it was decided that the party will take out 'Ayushman March' from next week and the voters will also be told about the achievements of the Modi government in the past five years, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP's Delhi unit will take out rallies in 13,816 booths across the national capital targeting the Delhi government over the non-implementation of the central government's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme in Delhi.

At a meeting of office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the party, it was decided that the party will take out 'Ayushman March' from next week and the voters will also be told about the achievements of the Modi government in the past five years, party sources said.

Questions will be raised to the Delhi government about why Delhi'ites are being deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections, the sources added.

As part of the march, Delhi BJP office-bearers will be visiting metro stations, bus stops, shopping malls, markets and meet resident welfare associations. Pamphlets highlighting the Modi government's achievements will be distributed during the week-long march.

The Delhi BJP will also be coming out with a separate manifesto for the national capital focussing on its local issues for the Lok Sabha polls but statehood will not be a part of it.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will focus on the statehood issue during its campaign in the national capital.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Ayushman March #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says ...

Wayanad Ground Report

Chhattisgarh Man Gets 20 Years' Imprisonment for Raping Toddler

‘Will Not Treat Loan Default by Farmers as Criminal Offence’: Rahu ...

Unable to Pay EMIs, Pilots Write to DGCA, Jet CEO; Seek Interest on Sa ...

UP BJP Leader’s 36-second ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ Chant in Rally Goe ...

Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan

ED Attaches Rs 315 Crore Assets of Firm Linked to TDP MP

Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: RCB end with 158/4

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.